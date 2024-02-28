Overcast 54°

Pedestrian On I-87 Hit, Killed By Car In Hudson Valley

A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-87 in the Hudson Valley, causing the road to close for an investigation.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Michael Förtsch
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The crash occurred in Orange County around 1 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27 on I-87 in Woodbury.

According to Trooper Tara McCormick of the New York State Police, troopers responded to a serious injury crash between a car and a pedestrian on I-87 southbound, between exit 15a (Sloatsburg) and exit 16 (Harriman).

"Troopers have confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene," McCormick said.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

