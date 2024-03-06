Pair Of Leading Restaurant Chains Could Combine, Report Says

Under the plan, IHOP and Applebee's would share dining space, the Nation's Restaurant News says.,

Both eateries are owned by California-based Dine Brands.

The company has already launched eight prototype combined IHOP/Applebee's locations -- all in international markets outside the US, the report said.

The prototypes feature “discrete entrances,” while inside guests can be seated in both spaces when necessary and possible, Dine Brands CEO John Peyton told the outlet.

This would allow overflow IHOP customers to be seated in Applebee's space during breakfast, for instance, Peyton noted.

There's no timetable for when a possible shift to the combination setup would launch in the US.

IHOP was founded in 1958. There are around 1,800 locations worldwide, including in all 50 states.

Applebee's, which launched in 1980, also has around 1,800 outlets.

Click here to read the complete Nation's Restaurant News report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.