Breaking News: Rainstorm Will Be Followed By Wintry Weather, Potential For Widespread Snow Event
Obituaries

State Police Investigator From Hudson Valley Dies Of 9/11-Related Illness

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Investigator Ryan D. Fortini
Investigator Ryan D. Fortini Photo Credit: New York State Police

A State Police investigator from the Hudson Valley has died from a 9/11 related illness.

Investigator Ryan D. Fortini, 42, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from cancer stemming from his assignment to the World Trade Center site, announced State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlet.

Following the events of 9/11, Fortini was assigned to aid with the search and recovery efforts in New York City, as part of the state police detail, Corlet said.

Fortini had to retire from the state police after 16 years of service in 2015 due to his worsening illness.

During his more than 15 years of service, Fortini was assigned to Troop K in Poughkeepsie, and then, with the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team in the Hudson Valley.

He is survived by his fiancé, his parents, and a brother and sister.

