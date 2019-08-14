Sabrina Garieri Of Warwick Dies Days After Turning 18

Sabrina E. Garieri, of Rye Brook in Westchester and Warwick in Orange County, died just days after turning 18.

She died on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Sabrina was born Aug. 7, 2001, to Vincent and Carmela (Cecere) Garieri. Originally from Rye Brook, she relocated with her family to Warwick and later to Mansfield, Massachusetts, and had just graduated from Mansfield High School.

Her family recalls her creative spirit, her love of music and dance, and her passion to help those in need said the obituary.

Sabrina recently raised a significant amount of money to support the Breast Cancer Alliance.

She was weeks away from beginning the next chapter of her life at Bridgewater State University and had plans to become a first grade teacher.

Sabrina leaves behind parents, Vincent and Carmela, grandparents Martino and Emma Cecere, and siblings, Samantha and Nico Garieri.

She is the niece of Steve Cecere (Kristin), John Cecere (Laura), Martino Cecere (Dierdre), Maria Osso (Francesco), Tony Garieri (Mina), Rocky Garieri (Dawn) and Vito Garieri Jr.

Sabrina is also survived by many cousins and friends and her faithful companions, Emmett and Muffin.

She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Vito and Elisabetta Garieri and uncles, Joe and Nico Garieri and aunt Teresa Casarella.

To honor Sabrina’s life, family and friends will gather on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, 767 E. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck.

A funeral mass is on Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, followed by entombment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

