NY Voters Beware: Erroneous Polling Site Info Being Pushed By Text Scammers

The New York State Board of Elections has received reports from voters across the state who have received unsolicited text messages from an outside group pushing incorrect polling place information.

“The State Board would like to remind voters that the best place to get information about elections and voting is directly from the New York State Board of Elections and the County Boards of Elections,” the agency said in a press release Monday, June 24.

“Voters are encouraged to visit the State Board’s voter lookup application to find their Election Day poll site and to not rely on text messages for that information.”

Monday’s warning came hours after Onondaga County Board of Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny posted on X that he had received “several” reports of a company called “voteftw” sending out text messages with erroneous polling place information.

“I have alerted NYSBOE and NYAG office about this,” he said.

Voters can cast their ballots for the primary election on Tuesday, June 25, between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

You can find your polling place and other information on the New York State Board of Elections website.

The board also shares information on its official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X channels.

