Woman Who Police Believe Killed 3 Kids, Self Ran Day Care At Home In Region, Report Says

The 36-year-old woman who police believe killed her three children and then herself ran an unofficial day care out of her Fairfield County home, according to a new report from the New York Post.

The news outlet reported on Thursday, July 28, that a neighbor confirmed that Sonia Loja called parents and told them not to drop their children off at her Danbury residence on Wednesday, July 27, the day police said she and her three children were found dead.

Authorities reported that 12-year-old Junior Panjon, 10-year-old Joselyn Panjon, and 5-year-old Jonael Panjon were found dead by police following a request for a welfare check.

Police said preliminary findings indicate that the children were strangled to death by Loja before she committed suicide by hanging.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy was set for Thursday, July 28, police reported.

Read the full report from the New York Post here.

