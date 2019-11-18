Ulster Man Allegedly Pushes Woman, Destroys Items During Argument

A 23-year-old man was arrested for harassment and criminal mischief after allegedly getting into an argument with a woman.

Ulster County resident Timothy Blagbrough, of Saugerties, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, after Saugerties Police responded to a report of an unwanted man in a residence, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra,

When police arrived on the scene they found that Blagbrough had left the scene on foot and was last seen walking toward Jane Street, Sinagra said.

The woman told police that earlier in the evening she and Blagbrough had gotten into a verbal argument and that he reportedly shoved her up against the building.

When the woman returned home from work several hours after the original incident, she found Blagbrough at the apartment and found that multiple personal items had been destroyed by Blagbrough, the chief said.

The victim reports that Blagbrough fled the apartment when she called the police. Officers located him a short time later walking in the village and took him into custody without incident, Sinagra said.

Blagbrough was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters released on his own recognizance after an order of protection had been issued by the court on behalf of the victim.

Sinagra said Blagbrough was previously arrested in April for the illegal possession of a handgun.

