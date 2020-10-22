Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Studies Shed Light On Connection Between Reopening Schools, Virus Cases
News

These Hudson Valley Counties Among Top 10 In State For Deer-Vehicle Crashes, AAA Says

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A deer on a porch, not on the road, in Kingston.
A deer on a porch, not on the road, in Kingston. Photo Credit: Christina Coulter

Areas in the Hudson Valley are experiencing record numbers of deer-vehicle collisions, according to AAA Northeast.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, an average of 65,000 deer-related accidents take place within the state per year, a majority taking place during the animal's mating season in October through November.

In 2019, 1,616 accidents caused by deer in Orange County were reported to the motor club, the most in the state, followed by St. Lawrence County with 1,513 such incidents last year. Of the top 10 counties for accidents caused by deer, according to AAA, Dutchess County ranked in eighth with 1,170 incidents, and Ulster made ninth place with 1,161.

The complete rankings, provided by AAA, with Hudson Valley counties in bold, are as follows:

  • Orange: 1,616
  • St. Lawrence: 1,513
  • Suffolk: 1,415
  • Oneida: 1,291
  • Ontario: 1,275
  • Jefferson: 1,252
  • Monroe: 1,238
  • Dutchess: 1,170
  • Ulster : 1,161
  • Onondaga: 1,107

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.