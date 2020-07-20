Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Simply Scorching: 'Misery Index' Could Hit 115 Degrees Before Storms Bring Relief
News

Son Of Federal Judge Assigned Case Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Slain, Husband Critical In Attack

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Mark Anderl and Judge Esther Salas
Mark Anderl and Judge Esther Salas Photo Credit: www.anderloakley.com/Rutgers University Newark

The son of a federal judge just assigned to a financial fraud case tied to the late convicted sex offender billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was killed and her husband critically injured after both were shot by a gunman dressed as a FedEx deliveryman at their New Jersey home, according to authorities.

Daniel Anderl, 20, was shot immediately after the door to the house in North Brunswick Township was opened around 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, reports said.

Judge Esther Salas' husband, Mark Anderl, 63, a criminal defense attorney and former Assistant Essex County prosecutor, was listed in critical but stable condition as of Sunday night. Daniel Anderl was pronounced dead.

Salas -- the first Hispanic woman to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey -- was in another part of the house at the time of the shooting and not injured, North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack said. Reports say Salas was in the basement. 

The incident comes just four days after Salas, 51, was assigned the civil case tied to Epstein brought by Deutsche Bank investors.

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, said it is looking for "one subject."

"We are looking for one subject and ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information please call FBI Newark at 973-792-3001," the bureau said in a statement. "We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available."

Salas, who was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2010, has been in her seat for nine years and is a judge of the U.S. District Court in Newark. She worked as a public defender for nine years previously.

Daniel Salas, who attended Catholic University in Washington, D.C., played baseball at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen, New Jersey.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.