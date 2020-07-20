Son Of Federal Judge Assigned Case Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Slain, Husband Critical In Attack

The son of a federal judge just assigned to a financial fraud case tied to the late convicted sex offender billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was killed and her husband critically injured after both were shot by a gunman dressed as a FedEx deliveryman at their New Jersey home, according to authorities.

Daniel Anderl, 20, was shot immediately after the door to the house in North Brunswick Township was opened around 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, reports said.

Judge Esther Salas' husband, Mark Anderl, 63, a criminal defense attorney and former Assistant Essex County prosecutor, was listed in critical but stable condition as of Sunday night. Daniel Anderl was pronounced dead.

Salas -- the first Hispanic woman to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey -- was in another part of the house at the time of the shooting and not injured, North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack said. Reports say Salas was in the basement.

The incident comes just four days after Salas, 51, was assigned the civil case tied to Epstein brought by Deutsche Bank investors.

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, said it is looking for "one subject."

"We are looking for one subject and ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information please call FBI Newark at 973-792-3001," the bureau said in a statement. "We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available."

Salas, who was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2010, has been in her seat for nine years and is a judge of the U.S. District Court in Newark. She worked as a public defender for nine years previously.

Daniel Salas, who attended Catholic University in Washington, D.C., played baseball at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen, New Jersey.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

