School District In Hudson Valley On Heightened Alert After Unspecified Threat

A Hudson Valley school district is on heightened alert after receiving information about a "non-specific" and out-of-town threat.

Schools in the Orange County Valley Central School District in Montgomery will be on heightened alert on Friday, March 3, and have an increased police presence, according to Valley Central Superintendent Evette Avila.

Avila said the threat, which was brought to their attention by a concerned parent, was aimed at New York schools.

"We take the safety of our students and staff with the utmost importance," Avila wrote to parents.

All schools in the district have activated their safety protocols and measures, she added.

The message, she wrote, was "just to keep you informed." The type of threat was not released.

Besides the measures being taken, Avila said it will be "business as usual at all of our schools."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.