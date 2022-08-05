Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Man Sentenced For Violent Slashing Outside Mall In Hudson Valley
News

Road Rage: Man Damages Mercedes-Benz During Incident In Ramapo, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
I-87 in Ramapo.
I-87 in Ramapo. Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view

A man is accused of causing damage to another vehicle during a road-rage incident in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the town of Ramapo, according to state police.

Troopers located and stopped both vehicles. 

The investigation at the scene determined that Davonne S. Wilmore, age 31, of the Bronx, threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, causing damage, said state police. 

Wilmore was taken into custody, transported, and processed at the State Police barracks in Newburgh. 

 He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Wilmore was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ramapo Court on Thursday, Aug. 25.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.