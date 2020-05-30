Recall Issued For Popular Lean Cuisine Pasta Product

A popular Lean Cuisine pasta product that was shipped to retailers across the country is being recalled due to undeclared allergens and ingredients.

Nestle Prepared Foods Company is recalling more than 29,000 pounds of chicken product labeled as “Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo” because the product contains undeclared soy, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo is also not supposed to contain chicken and chicken does not appear in the ingredients statement or on the label.

The frozen Lean Cuisine products were produced and packaged on April 22, 2020.

The products subject to recall are 9.25-ounce retail cartons with “Lean Cuisine favorites Fettuccini Alfredo tender pasta with a creamy cheese sauce” with a lot code “0113587812 A,” “0113587812 B,” “0113587812 C,” or “0113587812 D” and date of “MAY 2021” on side of the label.

According to FSIS, the products subject to recall bear establishment number “P27333” printed on the package next to the lot code. The products were distributed in shipping cartons labeled as Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo on the mark of inspection.

FSIS said that the problem was discovered when they received multiple complaints that the product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo contained chicken that is not referenced on the label or ingredients.

This recall has been declared “Class I” by FSIS, which mean it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” though there have been no reports of any adverse reaction from consumers.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” officials noted. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

