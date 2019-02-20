Police Warn Parents Of Location Sharing 'Mappen' App

Local police are warning parents of a new social media platform and smartphone app that is apparently aggressive in its quest to get users to share locations with contacts.

Mappen's description in the App Store reads:

“SEE WHERE YOUR FRIENDS ARE AND MEET UP. Mappen helps you plan your social life by showing you where friends are and what they’re doing so you can get together.”

The app only shares users' locations with friends, but often asks for access to all contacts to be added as friends.

Chester police -- and several other agencies -- are urging parents to talk to children about making unsafe contacts with strangers online.

ProtectYoungEyes.com deemed the app unsafe for children as it's "bent on telling your contacts too much, too freely, creating what we believe to be a potentially unsafe environment for our young people."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON MAPPEN.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.