News

Man Steals Five Tractors From Employer In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Nelson Colon
Nelson Colon Photo Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing five tractors from his employer.

Nelson Colon of Wallkill was charged on Wednesday, July 31 following an investigation by the Orange County Sheriff's Office into the theft from Hudson River Tractor in Goshen, said Capt. Paul Arteta.

Colon, who was charged with grand larceny, is alleged to have stolen the tractors valued at over $40,000, between June and July.

At the time of the thefts, Colon was employed by Hudson River Tractor as a delivery driver.

Investigators recovered the stolen property after tracking the machines to the City of Middletown, the Hamlet of New Hampton, and with the assistance of the Mahwah Police Department, to the State of New Jersey, Arteta said.

Colon is being held at the Orange County Jail with no bail.

