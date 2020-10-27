Man Indicted For Threatening To Shoot Women At Palisades Center Mall, DA Says

A 26-year-old man was indicted on the charge of second-degree attempted murder after allegedly threatening to shoot two women, assaulting them physically, and nearly running them over with his car while in possession of a loaded firearm and marijuana.

According to the Rockland District Attorney's Office, Michael Burks, of Queens, approached two women in the parking lot of the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack on Sunday, Oct 18, physically assaulting them and threatening to shoot them.

He then attempted to strike the two women with his vehicle before driving away, said police.

Clarkstown Police officers ultimately apprehended Burks, who resisted arrest, after a vehicle pursuit.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Burks was indicted on the following charges:

Two felony counts of second-degree attempted murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Third-degree possession of a weapon (felony)

Third-degree attempted assault

Resisting arrest

Fifth-degree possession of marijuana

"The arrest of Michael Burks was a testament to the hard work and professionalism of the Clarkstown Police Department," said Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh. "I have the utmost confidence in my team that this case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Currently, Burks is being held at Rockland County Jail.

