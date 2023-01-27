Contact Us
Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Vehicle In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know him? The New York State Police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly stole a vehicle in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Dutchess County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Route 9D in the town of Wappinger, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The vehicle was later found in Orange County in the city of Newburgh, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the man is asked to contact the New York State Police in Wappinger at 845-677-7300. 

Refer to case No. 11234309.

