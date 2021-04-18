Know Him? FBI Is Offering Reward In Search For Robbery Suspect

The FBI/NYPD Joint Major Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with several robberies in the Bronx in March.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jose Medina, age 22, who along with several other men, was allegedly involved in a series of robberies that began on Thursday, March 4, the FBI said.

Thursday, March 4 – A man drove off with an unattended Toyota Rav4 from the Westchester Avenue Car Wash at 1440 Westchester Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

– A man drove off with an unattended Toyota Rav4 from the Westchester Avenue Car Wash at 1440 Westchester Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 5 – Four men stole five vehicles from the White Plains Secure Parking at 2835 White Plains Road at around 3 a.m. They forced their way into the office, threatened the attendant with a gun, and took the victim’s wallet and credit cards. They stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee, two Honda Accords, a Kia Optima, and an Acura MDX.

– Four men stole five vehicles from the White Plains Secure Parking at 2835 White Plains Road at around 3 a.m. They forced their way into the office, threatened the attendant with a gun, and took the victim’s wallet and credit cards. They stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee, two Honda Accords, a Kia Optima, and an Acura MDX. Sunday, March 7 – A man broke into the Amoco Gas Station at 1280 Allerton Avenue at around 5 a.m., breaking the glass window and stealing car keys. Other suspects acted as lookouts in the parking lot. They took off in a white Nissan Maxima.

– A man broke into the Amoco Gas Station at 1280 Allerton Avenue at around 5 a.m., breaking the glass window and stealing car keys. Other suspects acted as lookouts in the parking lot. They took off in a white Nissan Maxima. Sunday, March 7 – Five men assaulted an employee at the Parkchester Tremont Parking at 2155 Tremont Avenue at around 5 a.m. They took cash from the office, as well. as car keys. The employee stopped them from taking any cars. They left in the stolen Acura MDX taken on March 5.

– Five men assaulted an employee at the Parkchester Tremont Parking at 2155 Tremont Avenue at around 5 a.m. They took cash from the office, as well. as car keys. The employee stopped them from taking any cars. They left in the stolen Acura MDX taken on March 5. Tuesday, March 9 – Four men forced their way into the office of the G and Sons Parking at 2740 Webster Avenue just before 3 a.m. They threatened the attendant with a gun, tied him up, and stole money from him. They grabbed keys for three vehicles and stole a Honda CRV, a Toyota Camry, and a Porsche Panamera.

Anyone with information about the robberies, any of the men involved, or information about Medina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

They could receive a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

