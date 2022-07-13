Have You Seen Her? Police Seeking Help Finding Missing Area Teen

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen in three weeks.

Orange County resident Brittany Amber Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, was reported missing by her mother on Thursday, June 23, said Chief Willian Worden, of the Port Jervis Police.

Hendershot is described as being 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with a tattoo of a heart on her left wrist and a butterfly on her right ankle.

She was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, black yoga pants, and tan sneakers with pink lines on the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Jervis Police at 845-856-5101.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.