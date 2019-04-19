Free Narcan Training Session Will Be Held In Rockland

Rockland County will hold a free one-hour Narcan training session open to the public, County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Mental Health Michael Leitzes announced.

The training is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Rockland County Legislative Chambers (11 New Hempstead Road in New City). Check-ins start at 9 a.m.

The training is open to everyone over the age of 18. After completing the training, each participant will receive a Narcan Rescue Kit.

This training session is conducted by the Rockland County Department of Mental Health (RCDMH) and the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. Participants will be instructed on how to properly administer Narcan, generically known as naloxone, an opiate antidote that can reverse the effects of opioids, including heroin and prescription painkillers.

"Opioid addiction knows no barriers, it affects all communities," said County Executive Day. "Narcan can mean the difference between life and death for someone in the throes of a heroin or opioid overdose. We know that all across this country people are dying from opioid abuse and here in Rockland we are doing everything we can to combat it."

To learn more and register for the free training, click here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.