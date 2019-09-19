Father Arrested For Abducting Baby, Leading To AMBER Alert

Update:

The man who took his 6-month-old son without permission on Long Island, leading to an AMBER Alert being issued, has been apprehended.

Bryan Quinteros, 19, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 19 following the abduction in Deer Park on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Suffolk County Police said.

Quinteros was arrested in Uniondale with the assistance of the Nassau County Police Department, according to Suffolk County Police.

Quinteros was charged with criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child. He will be held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 20.

Earlier update:

Daniel Quinteros, the 6-month old baby who was reported missing 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, has been located unharmed when an acquaintance brought the baby to his mother’s Long Island house, police said.

The father, Bryan Quinteros, has not been located according to Suffolk County Police, where the incident occurred in Deer Park.

Original report:

A New York State AMBER Alert has been issued after a 6-month old baby was taken by his father without permission, according to police.

Following a physical altercation with the baby’s mother on Long Island at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 in Suffolk County's Deer Park at Tanger Outlets, located at 152 The Arches Circle, Bryan Quinteros took the baby, Daniel Quinteros, and threatened not to bring him back, Suffolk County Police said.

Daniel had brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 19 pounds, 11 ounces, and 28 inches long. He was last seen wearing a black and white horizontal striped onesie and black sweatpants.

Bryan Quinteros, 19, is described as being 5-foot-10, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2019 Honda Civic with New York license plate number JEZ-1680.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Bryan or Daniel Quinteros should call 911, First Squad Detectives at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

