Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Here's Where New York Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says
News

Ex-Hudson Valley Resident Gwyneth Paltrow Stops By Eatery, Citing 'Most Perfect Pizza'

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven.
Gwyneth Paltrow paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven. Photo Credit: Facedbook/Sally's Apizza

Gwyneth Paltrow showed her appreciation for a longtime Connecticut pizzeria.

The actress, who has appeared in films including "Shakespeare in Love" and "Emma," paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven.

The pizzeria, located at 237 Wooster St., shared a photo from Paltrow's visit in a Facebook post, along with a photo of a message she wrote on a pizza box thanking the staff.

"For all the amazing people @ Sally's Apizza," the note reads. "Thank you for the most perfect pizza."

Paltrow is a former Northern Westchester resident, who lived in Waccabuc.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.