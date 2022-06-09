Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Hudson Valley Man Admits To Illegal Dumping
News

Distracted Driver Runs Over Convenience Store Worker's Foot In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the accident.
The area of the accident. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A maintenance worker was injured at a convenience shop after a distracted driver ran over his ankle and foot.

The incident took place in Ulster County in Ellenville on Monday, June 6, at Stewart's Shop on Main Street.

The man was maintaining gas tanks at the 99 S. Main St. station at about 2 p.m. when Nancy Crosby, age 66, of Kerhonkson, ran over his foot and ankle, causing scrapes, bruises, and facial cuts, village Police Chief Philip Mattracion said.

The man was treated and released from an area hospital, the chief said.

The victim was identified by police.

Crosby was using her cell phone when she struck the worker, Mattracion said.

She was ticketed for operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.