Deep Undercover: NYSP Troopers To Pose As Construction Workers In Highway Work Zones

Some troopers are going deep undercover.

The New York State Police is teaming with the New York State Department of Transportation for Operation Hardhat, which will see troopers dressing as construction workers to catch speedsters and distracted drivers in highway work zones.

According to New York State Police, construction workers in highway work zones could be troopers as they seek to crack down on reckless driving in work zones with the mantra “slow down, move over, and put away your smartphones.”

In 2018, there were 701 crashes in work zones on state roads and bridges, resulting in 13 motorist fatalities and 329 injuries to motorists, contractor employees and NYSDOT staff.

The NYSDOT noted that “motorists are required to move over a lane if safely possible for vehicles along the road displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights. This includes emergency response vehicles, tow trucks, and highway construction and maintenance vehicles. Failure to comply will result in significant civil and possible criminal penalties.

“Warning: work zones contain mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters. Drive safely.”

