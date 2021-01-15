Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

COVID-19: More Contagious 'Super Strain' Now Projected To Be Main Infection Source, CDC Says

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/dianakuehn30010

The highly more contagious COVID-19 so-called "Super Strain" variant is now projected to become the dominant source of infection in the country by March, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) said on Friday, Jan. 15.

The variant has now been detected in 10 states and modeling data indicates the new strain has the potential to increase the United States pandemic trajectory in the coming months.

The increased transmissibility of the variant warrants universal and increased compliance with mitigation strategies, including distancing and masking, the CDC said in a statement.

"Higher vaccination coverage might need to be achieved to protect the public," the statement said. "Genomic sequence analysis through the National SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance program will enable a targeted approach to identifying variants of concern in the United States."

COVID-related deaths have now surpassed two million throughout the world, with one million in the last three months. Nearly 400,000 of the total number of deaths have been in the United States.

Click here to read the CDC statement.

