COVID-19: Latest Breakdown Of New York's 5,489 Deaths By County

Here is a breakdown of the 5,489 deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in New York as of Wednesday morning, April 8, according to the state health department.

The deaths are residents of each county listed below.

Albany, 6

Allegany, 1

Bronx, 866

Broome, 4

Cayuga, 1

Columbia, 4

Cortland, 1

Delaware, 1

Dutchess, 15

Erie, 34

Fulton, 1

Genesee, 1

Herkimer, 3

Kings (Brooklyn), 1,252

Lewis, 2

Madison, 2

Manhattan, 513

Monroe, 25

Montgomery, 1

Nassau, 500

Niagara, 1

Oneida, 1

Onondaga, 5

Orange, 53

Oswego, 1

Otsego, 2

Putnam, 16

Queens, 1,284

Rensselaer, 1

Richmond (Staten Island), 196

Rockland, 99

Saratoga, 5

Schenectady, 5

Steuben, 1

Suffolk, 263

Sullivan, 6

Ulster, 5

Washington, 1

Westchester, 283

Wyoming, 1

The 70-79 age group has the most deaths with 1,446 (26.3 percent), followed by the 80-89 age group with 1,394 (25.4 percent), the 60-69 age group with 1,066 (19.4 percent), 90 and over age group with 616 (11.2 percent) and 50-59 age group with 587 (10.7 percent).

A total of 340,058 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 138,863 testing positive.

Of those testing positive, 54.8 percent were men and 44.6 percent women. (See image above.)

