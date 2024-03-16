Snow Chance Possible Amid Stormy Pattern Predicted For End Of March: Here's Long-Range Outlook

Spring starts Tuesday, March 19 and conditions are expected to be mainly dry with temperatures before an unsettled stretch with colder conditions to end the month.

"While there could be a brief warmup late next week, it may not last long as another storm can bring in a fresh round of chilly air during the last week of March," according to AccuWeather.com.

AccuWeather Senior Long-Range Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said while it does not appear there will be a big snowstorm in the Northeast, "the chance of a bit of snow or a wintry mix may still be possible" later in the month.

One system now being monitored could bring a wintry mix and snow on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24.

Ahead of the start of spring, Saturday, March 16 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be mainly cloudy to start St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17 with a chance of morning showers.

It will gradually become partly sunny to mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Monday, March 18 will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with a high temperature in the low 40s amid mostly sunny skies.

The official start of astronomical spring is at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.

The first full day of spring will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, March 20 with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

