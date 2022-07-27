Contact Us
COVID-19: Late Night's Seth Meyers Gets Virus For Second Time

Seth Meyers in 2015
Seth Meyers in 2015 Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikipedia

Late-night funnyman Seth Meyers said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time and will have to cancel upcoming tapings of his show. 

The 48-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum tweeted Wednesday, July 27, that he'd tested earlier this week, but that changed earlier that day. He said he is canceling tapings of his show for the rest of the week as he goes into quarantine again. 

This is the second time the NBC 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' host has come down with the virus. He kicked off 2022 with a positive test in early January. 

COVID-19 has been a common problem for late-night talk show hosts. Steven Colbert and Jimmy  Kimmel announced they caught it in May, The Hollywood Reporter said. Jimmy Fallon told fans that he contracted the virus over the Christmas holiday last year. 

Seth Meyers, his wife Alexi, and their two young sons have a weekend home in Connecticut in Litchfield County.

