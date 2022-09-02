Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Community Gun Buyback Event To Be Held In Spring Valley

Nicole Valinote
Authorities in the Hudson Valley announced plans for an upcoming community gun buyback event.
Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco announced that the event will be held at St. Joseph's Church, located at 245 North Main St. in Spring Valley, on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Senseless gun violence continues to plague our county, state and the entire nation," Falco said. "Any firearms that we can remove from our streets can potentially prevent them from being used in criminal and other violent acts that negatively impact our communities. I am proud to partner with all of Rockland County law enforcement in our ongoing efforts to keep the people safe."

Falco said guns can be turned in anonymously without any identification or questions asked.

Authorities said payments for surrendered guns will be made by pre-paid gift cards under the following payment schedule:

  • Assault rifles: $250
  • Handguns: $150
  • Rifles or shotguns: $75
  • Non-working or antique guns: $25

Firearms should not be transported unloaded and in the trunk of a vehicle, Falco said.

Licensed gun dealers and active or retired law enforcement aren't eligible to participate in the event, according to the announcement.

