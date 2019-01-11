Aluf Plastics Violated Odor Emissions At Least Five Times, Orangetown Court Rules

The air might smell a little cleaner in Orangetown after a local business was found guilty in a court of violating the town's code of odor emissions on five occasions.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Orangetown Justice Court found API Industries, Inc., better known as Aluf Plastics, guilty of violating Orangetown Town Code with respect to odor emissions on five separate occasions, the first convictions against Aluf Plastics with respect to odor emission, said the Orangetown Supervisor's Office.

“Today’s decision is a huge win for the residents of Orangetown," said Orangetown Town Supervisor Chris Day, following the decision. "This has been an ongoing issue for many years, and these convictions are a big step towards ensuring further compliance by the company with Orangetown regulations.

The odor from the factory was so bad at times, that several residents banned together last year to file a class-action lawsuit claiming that odors released had made them captive in their homes.

The town has received hundreds of complaints about the smell that began about two years ago.

Residents have said the odor smelled like a burning, chemical, plastic odor.

The 50,000-square foot factory, located on Route 303, produces industrial liners and other plastic products.

Day said that even with the court ruling, his office will continue working to make sure that all businesses follow the rules.

Some of the steps taken to improve the ability of the town to enforce its code regulating offensive or noxious odor emission include everything from revisions to the Town’s code regarding odor to an odor tracking system to a new process for writing code violations.

“I want to thank Orangetown’s Building Department and Attorney’s Office for their great work on this case,” Day added.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 26.

