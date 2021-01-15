Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: It's National Bagel Day: What Are Your Favorite Spots In Rockland County?
News

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Chestnut Ridge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Marghuri Dayana Flores-Tenezaca Photo Credit: Contributed
Marghuri Dayana Flores-Tenezaca Photo Credit: Contributed

Seen her?

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert for a teenager who was reported missing out of Chestnut Ridge and may be residing in New Jersey.

Police said that Marghuri Dayana Flores-Tenezaca, age 15, was last seen wearing black and white checkered Vans sneakers, blue ripped jeans, a green soccer shirt, and red/blue Polo jacket earlier this week and has been reported missing by friends and family.

Investigators noted that Flores-Tenezaca has a light birthmark on her upper right cheek, and she may be in the Paterson, New Jersey area. Flores-Tenezaca has no history of mental illness or substance abuse.

Anyone with information regarding Flores-Tenezaca’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Ramapo Police Det. Bob Curtis by calling (845) 357-2400 or submitting an anonymous tip through the “RocklandCo DA” Tip 411 app. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.