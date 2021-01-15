Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Chestnut Ridge

Seen her?

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert for a teenager who was reported missing out of Chestnut Ridge and may be residing in New Jersey.

Police said that Marghuri Dayana Flores-Tenezaca, age 15, was last seen wearing black and white checkered Vans sneakers, blue ripped jeans, a green soccer shirt, and red/blue Polo jacket earlier this week and has been reported missing by friends and family.

Investigators noted that Flores-Tenezaca has a light birthmark on her upper right cheek, and she may be in the Paterson, New Jersey area. Flores-Tenezaca has no history of mental illness or substance abuse.

Anyone with information regarding Flores-Tenezaca’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Ramapo Police Det. Bob Curtis by calling (845) 357-2400 or submitting an anonymous tip through the “RocklandCo DA” Tip 411 app.

