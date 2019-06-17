Contact Us
Breaking News: 17-Year-Old From Rockland Charged With Raping Child After Police Called To Hospital
17-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Fairfield County Could Be In New York, Police Say

Melissa Cheyenne Davis Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
A 17-year-old has gone missing in Fairfield County and police are asking the public's help in locating her.

Police officers were dispatched to 131 Marvin Ridge Road in New Canaan on a report of the missing teen identified as Melissa Cheyenne Davis early Friday morning, June 14.

Davis, who goes by her middle name of Cheyenne, is a resident of Old Fort, North Carolina and was in New Canaan visiting family with her parents and sibling, according to police. Melissa was last seen by family members at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 when she went to her bedroom at the house she was visiting at 131 Marvin Ridge Road, police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-6, 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes with a scar on her right knee.

"At this time, it appears that Melissa might have run away from the residence and has yet to be located and is missing," New Canaan PD Lt. and Investigative Commander Jason Ferraro said. "It is possible that Melissa is still in the local Fairfield County area or possibly in New York City.

"Melissa’s family is very concerned for her well-being and safety and anyone with information regarding Melissa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Farenga of the New Canaan Police Investigative Section at 203-505-1332 or the New Canaan Police main number at 203-594-3502."

New Canaan Police noted that this disappearance is in no way associated with the current investigation into the Friday, May 24 disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five.

