Man Found Shot Inside Spring Valley Laundromat

Police are investigating following the shooting of a Hudson Valley man who was found inside a laundromat.

Detectives are investigating the area of the crime scene.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Rockland County around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, in Spring Valley.

According to Det. Yakov Polowin of the Spring Valley Police officers responded to the area of Slinn Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Polowin said officers found the man inside the laundromat at 74 Ewing Ave. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The man's name has not yet been released and police did not comment on his condition. 

The investigation is ongoing.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400.

