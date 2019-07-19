What Are the Signs Of A Concussion? A Bon Secours Physician Explains

As seen in the July/August 2019 issue of Advancing Care.﻿

Concussion awareness is at an all-time peak, and “proper identification, with prompt removal from contact activities, is key to a safe recovery,” said Nicholas Belasco, DO, a sports medicine specialist and Director of the Concussion Management and Rehabilitation program at Bon Secours Medical Group, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

He further explained that in children, the full range of symptoms (most commonly including headache, nausea and dizziness) may not appear right away. That is why New York State law requires that any youth athlete suspected of having sustained a concussion should be restricted from activities and see his or her healthcare professional before resuming contact sports.

Concussions occur off the field, as well: “We see a lot of construction workers, people who suffer slip-and-fall injuries and people who experience car accidents,” said Dr. Belasco.

“If you experience headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light or have difficulty concentrating or sleeping after a direct or indirect head injury, tell your healthcare provider immediately. Early access to proper care and education can reduce the risk of complications during the recovery from a concussion.”

Do you have a health-related question for a WMCHealth physician or specialist?

Email your questions to Editorial@AdvancingCare.com, with “Just the Facts” in the subject heading. Your question may be featured in a future issue.

Visit us at Bon Secours Medical Group, a member of Westchester Medical Center Health Network, to learn more. Advancing Care. Here.