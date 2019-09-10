Bon Secours Charity Health System Receives National Recognition In Women’s Care

The Birthing Centers of Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern and St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, both members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), are recipients of Healthgrades’ highest maternal care honors.

Both birthing centers received Five-star ratings for C-section deliveries and Good Samaritan Hospital was also awarded a Five-star rating for vaginal deliveries from Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. Five-star ratings indicate that the hospitals’ clinical outcomes are significantly better than national averages when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

“With close to 3,500 births each year, our Maternity Departments are clearly dedicated to clinical quality and the finest in patient care,” said Mary Leahy, MD, CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System. “These outstanding ratings from Healthgrades demonstrate our commitment to providing a safe, caring experience for new families and their babies.”

Additional maternal care Healthgrades accolades were awarded to Good Samaritan Hospital: Labor and Delivery Excellence Award™; Superior Performance in Labor and Delivery; Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award™ and Superior Performance in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Receiving the Excellence Awards™ places Good Samaritan Hospital among the top five percent of hospitals evaluated in those areas.

Good Samaritan Hospital’s Family Birthing Center features seven labor, delivery and recovery suites, all with private baths and therapeutic showers. The Labor & Delivery wing also features four antepartal rooms and two PACU (post anesthesia care unit) beds for women post C-section. There are 34 private mother/baby rooms and a 10-bed Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) caring for babies born at 32 weeks or older who weigh over three pounds. The unit is also home to the region's only dedicated Obstetrics Emergency Department that offers expectant mothers and families’ high-quality, specialized labor and delivery care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Both birthing centers benefit from their affiliation with the Level IV Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (RNICU) at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, so mothers identified as high risk or babies in need of more advanced care are seamlessly transferred to Valhalla for a higher level of care. Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital’s RNICU cares for babies with every type of medical issue in a family-oriented, specialized and professional environment.

For more information about the Family Birthing Center at Good Samaritan Hospital, please call, (845) 368-5450 or visit www.goodsamhosp.org/birthing-center.