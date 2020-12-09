Start Your Fitness Resolutions Early With The Jillian Michaels Fitness App, On Sale

Every year, getting into shape tops the list of new year’s resolutions. Unfortunately, fitness-related goals are also the most commonly broken resolutions. It’s estimated that around 60% of gym memberships started in January never get put to use. With state-mandated closures of gyms and other fitness facilities due to COIVD-19, this year has made it harder for people to get in shape.

Make the most of your time and enjoy getting in shape in your own home. Led by global celebrity fitness expert, Jillian Michaels, choose from over 800 different workouts. This isn’t just your average workout app, this fitness app allows you to customize workout plans based on your needs. Whether you're just starting out or looking to add variety to your existing exercise plan, choose workouts from targeted muscle group routines to high-intensity interval training.

The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels helps you stay on track of your long-term fitness resolutions with 30, 60, 90, or 365 days fitness plans. The app generates personal training sessions based on duration, fitness level, and type of workout. Stream directly on your mobile devices (Android and iOS) and select TVs (Apple TV and Samsung TV). Also unlike most fitness apps and streaming classes, The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels enables you to stream your own music during workouts.

Another added bonus of the app is the customize meal planner feature. If you have losing weight as part of your new year’s resolutions this will help you reach and maintain your goals. The meal planner caters to a variety of diets including keto, paleo, vegan, and more.

Get a leg up on your new year’s resolutions for 2021 with The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels today for a limited time 66% off discount.