Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
New Film Studio To Open In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
A new film studio is reportedly set to come to the Hudson Valley.
A new film studio is reportedly set to come to the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Joshua_Willson

A new film studio is reportedly going to open in the Hudson Valley.

The Albany Times Union reported that the studio will be built in Dutchess County at iPark 84 in East Fishkill, and the official announcement will be made on Saturday, July 31. IPark 84 is located at the I-84 Exit 50. 

The news outlet said existing parts of iPark will be used for the new studio, and there will also be a custom build that will include brand new sound stages. 

The news comes as construction is underway for a $100 million Lionsgate film studio that will open in Yonkers. That project was announced in 2019. It was designed and is being built by National Resources, the developer of iPark 84. 

