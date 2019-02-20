Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Suspect Nabbed, ID Released For Hillburn Homicide Victim
Kids Spend More Time On YouTube Than With Friends, New Study Says

Valerie Musson
Annual Ofcom report reveals shocking statistics about children's online habits
Annual Ofcom report reveals shocking statistics about children's online habits Photo Credit: Pixabay

A new study has revealed some shocking stats about the way today’s children are spending the bulk of their time.

The study, which was carried out by media watchdog Ofcom, discovered that children under the age of five spend an hour and 16 minutes online per day, on average. Factor in gaming and television and that time shoots up to four hours and 16 minutes.

But that’s not all: one-fifth of children ages eight through 12 are on social media, despite the “ban” for those under age 13.

The results of the Ofcom annual report are based on 2,000 interviews. Many parents admitted that they had “lost control” of their children’s online habits, while children admitted that they would often rather watch online videos than spend time with friends because it’s “too much effort.”

Furthermore, while children often use multiple screens at once, the hours they spend on each device were counted separately for the purposes of the report.

As a whole, the study concluded that “children were watching people on YouTube pursuing hobbies that they did not do themselves or had recently given up offline.”

For more information about the results of the report, click here .

