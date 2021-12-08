Hudson Valley Eatery Cited For 'Amazing' Burgers, 'Freezing Cold' Beer

A gem of a burger joint in the area has made quite a name for itself with locals.

The Creek, located in Northern Westchester, in Croton Falls, is known for its seasonal menu, live music, draft beers, and burgers, as well as a whole host of other items.

Foodies give The Creek a lot of five-star reviews for their burgers, especially the Kobe burgers and for their appetizers.

One fan said: "I found this gem while going to work. I have to say, burgers are amazing, especially the Creek made with Kobe beef, wow!!! My husband got the pear salad with grilled chicken, he loved it. The beer was freezing cold yum!"

The menu features an interesting lineup of burgers including the aforementioned Creek, the BBQ burger, and a jalapeno burger with a veggie burger thrown in for the non-meat eaters.

Other tops sellers include the steaks, which one reviewer deemed "the best" in the area, as well as crab cakes and lobster rolls.

Lots of seafood on the appetizer menu including grilled octopus and steamed clams.

Many reviewers described The Creek as being a little bit of a sports bar with the game on in the background, but also a great place for a date night.

The bar is also hopping with plenty of beers to choose from as well as a wide variety of martinis and wines to choose from.

So if date night or sports night, The Creek fills the bill on both ends.

Prices are moderate. The service is friendly.

The restaurant is located at 4 W Cross St. in Croton Falls. Note: Some say it can be hard to locate, but don't give up.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.