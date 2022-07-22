Did You Buy It? Winning $1K Cash4Life Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Check your numbers.

A winning player struck it rich in the Hudson Valley by correctly hitting all the right numbers to win $1,000 a week for life,

The winning second place ticket hit in Dutchess County for the Thursday, July 21 game, at the Smokes 4 Less store, located at 982 Main St., in Fishkill, New York Lottery officials said.

So far, no winner has stepped forward.

The winning numbers were 7-10-19-21-53, with a cash ball of 4.

The player didn't hit the big payout of $1,000 a day for life, but even so, $1,000 bucks a week isn't peanuts.

