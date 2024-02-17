Hudson Valley Home Once Owned By Johnny Carson Listed For $5.3 Million: Here's Look Inside

The 9,923 square foot residence, located in Rye at 7 Puritan Rd., is now listed for $5.3 million by Christina Murphy of Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.

Featuring six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and built on a 1.94-acre lot, the property offers plenty of character, sophistication, and amenities, according to the listing.

The interior of the residence offers "grand living spaces" with high ceilings, large windows, and a whopping seven fireplaces, the listing said. Additionally, the custom chef's kitchen includes a center island, plenty of high-end appliances, and food-prepping space.

The home also features three custom offices designed especially for creativity and productivity; a spacious fitness studio with a private sauna; an indoor cabana bath next to a full ice cream bar; and a three-car garage complete with two charging stations.

When it comes to outdoor perks, the residence also includes a pool, a pickleball and sports court, a gazebo, blue stone walkways, and covered terraces.

"This property is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, offering an unparalleled lifestyle, it promises an exceptional living experience," the residence's listing reads.

In addition to being once owned by Carson, the residence was also owned by a famous children's book illustrator, the listing said.

Carson took over as Tonight Show host in 1962, when it was produced in New York City. Ten years later, the show moved from 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan to the NBC studios in Burbank, California, where he continued hosting the show until his retirement in May 1992.

