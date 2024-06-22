Fair 87°

Here's Timing For New Round Of Severe Storms, Areas Expected To Get Hit Hardest

A new round of storms, some of which will be severe, will move through the region amid hot and humid conditions.

A new round of storms, some of which will be severe, will move through the region on Saturday, June 22, during the afternoon and evening.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The time frame for the latest system on Saturday, June 22, will be during the afternoon and evening. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

In areas with severe storms, there will be downpours, wind gusts of 50 miles per hour or more, and hail possible.

"One spot where downpours may be heavy enough or linger long enough to cause flash flooding concerns will be near and just north of New York City on Saturday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson. "Areas from the lower Hudson Valley to Connecticut may be most at risk."

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday, June 22, will be a mix of sun and clouds ahead of the storm system's arrival. High temperatures will generally be in the low 90s, and heat indices will be in the upper 90s.

After a partly sunny start to Sunday, June 23, clouds will increase, setting the stage for a brand-new round of showers and thunderstorms, lasting from late in the afternoon until the middle of the evening.

Monday, June 24, will be partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s. There is a chance of more showers and storms, though they are not likely.

A brief from the precipitation will come on Tuesday, June 25, which will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

The outlook for Wednesday, June 26 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

