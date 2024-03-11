Dismembered Remains Case: ID Released For 1 Of 2 Hudson Valley Victims

In an update to the case Monday, March 11, Suffolk County Police identified the female victim as 59-year-old Donna Conneely, whose last known address was in Yonkers.

The identity of the male victim is still pending confirmation from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office.

Severed body parts from both victims were first discovered on Thursday, Feb. 29, at Babylon’s Southards Pond Park. Homicide detectives located additional remains on Tuesday, March 5, at Bethpage State Park and in a wooded residential area in West Babylon.

Four suspects were arrested following a search of an Amityville residence on Railroad Avenue. The following people were charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and concealing a human corpse:

Steven Brown, age 44

Jeffrey Mackey, age 38

Amanda Wallace, age 40

Alexis Nieves, age 33

The case sparked even further outrage when all four suspects were released from custody with GPS monitoring devices as their charges were not eligible for bail under changes to state law that were passed in 2019.

“Unfortunately, due to ‘bail reform’ passed by the New York State Legislature in 2019, charges relating to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible, meaning my prosecutors cannot ask for bail,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This is yet another absurd result thanks to ‘bail reform’ and a system where the legislature in Albany substitutes their judgment for the judgment of our judges and the litigants in court.”

The suspects’ release prompted Long Island Republican State Sen. Anthony Palumbo to introduce new legislation that would make dismembering or concealing a human corpse a felony.

“Nobody with an ounce of sensibility would say it’s a good idea to let someone charged with the sickening act of human dismemberment leave jail and roam the streets," Palumbo said.

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-Tips. All calls will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.