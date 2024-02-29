Championship-Winning Cheerleading Team From Hudson Valley Celebrated By Lawmakers

The Putnam County cheerleading team, the Putnam Valley Tigers, was invited to Albany by Assemblyman Matt Slater, Rep. Mike Lawler, and Sen. Rob Rolison on Tuesday, Feb. 27 to celebrate their first-ever state championship win.

The Tigers, who won the 2023 New York State Cheerleading Championship on Sunday, Nov. 5, received much praise from elected officials.

"As a community, we are inspired by their accomplishment and commitment," Slater said, continuing, "I want to give huge congratulations to the team, coaches, parents, and Putnam Valley community on this historic win. We were honored to celebrate them here in Albany and we can’t wait to continue to cheer them on this year."

Rolison had a similar sentiment in his remarks.

"This stunning achievement not only brings pride to our community, but it inspires others to follow in the footsteps of these scholar-athletes," he said, adding, "Thanks to the guidance and vision of Coach Kelly Wilson and the dedication and talent of her team, I'm confident Putnam Valley can continue its winning ways in 2024 and beyond."

The team even earned the pride of a US Congressman.

"Section 1 has some of the finest athletes in the entire state, and I’m proud to represent Putnam Valley and communities like it across the Hudson Valley," Lawler said.

The winning team was led to its championship win by Coach Kelly Wilson, Captain Cameron, and Putnam Valley High School Principal Matt Mellow.

