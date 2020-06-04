Some Hudson Valley Businesses Board Up Doors, Windows Due To Looting Threats

Some store owners in the Hudson Valley are taking precautions and boarding up doors and windows of their businesses as civil unrest continues to grow in the wake of the police-related death of George Floyd.

Protests erupted across the nation in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week with one officer now facing a second-degree murder charge and three other officers now charged with aiding and abetting murder.

While most protests have been peaceful throughout the Hudson Valley, some have taken advantage of the upheaval by looting and destroying some businesses.

There have now been threats made by fear mongers on social media encouraging people to break in and rob stores in the Hudson Valley, leading business owners to take emergency measures.

In response, some Hudson Valley storeowners are taking precautions and protecting their businesses by boarding up storefronts, beefing up security, or blocking entrances in advance of any potential protest gone wrong.

There has also been an increased local, county, and state police presence on the streets and at demonstrations behind held in the Hudson Valley.

"To the public: We respect your right to peacefully protest," New York State Police officials said. "We understand you are hurting. We understand you are angry. We are too.

"The majority of law enforcement are people who want to make a difference and care for those in the community we serve. That was not displayed by a select few.

"However, It is our job to uphold the law. Violence will not be tolerated. If violence is shown toward law enforcement, members of the public, or in the destruction of property, arrests will be made."

