A New York location is one of six JCPenney stores nationally that will be closing by the end of April.

The store is located on Long Island at the Green Acres Mall on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in Valley Stream.

A company spokesperson confirmed the closure to Business Insider.

The other locations scheduled to close by April 24 are in Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina, Business Insider reported.

