Godiva Chocolate Closing All US Stores

Godiva Chocolate is closing all of its North American stores.

The mass closure will affect 128 stores in the United States and Canada.

Outposts in Europe, the Middle East, and China will remain open.

Godiva will stay open through Valentine’s Day, but closures will be completed by March, according to CNN and other media sources.

The news comes as a new Godiva CEO steps in, Nurtac Ziyal Afridi, who was appointed in mid-December 2020. Godiva said, in a press release, that its business has been shifting from in-store purchases to online orders through its own and partner websites.

The nearly 100-year-old chocolatier will still have chocolate on the shelves of retailers, just not in its own shop. Godiva is sold at Target, CVS, and Costco, for example.

