Get Dinner And The Show At Closter's New Restaurant 'Stern And Bow'

Stern and Bow is bringing dinner and a show to Closter.

Restaurateur Russell Stern has opened the American eatery replacing Harvest Bistro on Schraalenburgh Road.

The 155-seat eatery includes three separate bars for raw, pizza and liquor -- each with its own experience.

"I wanted a restaurant where the theater is exciting as the food," Stern said. "The type of theater involving watching chefs in action, in a beautiful but relaxed setting."

Stern and Bow has a raw, pizza and liquor bar.

A self-proclaimed food fanatic, Stern is recreating regional cuisine from some of his favorite travel destinations with seasonal ingredients and expert execution, he said.

Stern and Bow has something for everyone including custom-blend burgers, dry-aged steaks, seafood specialties, artisanal pastas, wood-fired pizza and house-made desserts.

Stern tapped Executive Chef Pasquale Frola to helm the kitchen daily, along with consulting Chef Paul Gerard and restaurateur Joe Castelo, co-owners of Hoboken’s Antique Bar & Bakery.

Dry-aged ribeye with wood-fired peppers & tomatoes, anchovy toast ($85).

Oyster-expert Kevin Joseph of Empire Oysters and Co-Founder of New York Oyster Week, has cultivated the restaurant’s raw bar program.

At the 33-foot grey and white quartz oyster bar, an icy trove showcases an array of premiere shellfish, raw and cooked, including a daily selection of east and west coast oysters, clams, lobster, shrimp, crab legs and more.

Guests can relax while watching the shucker in action, as he prepares seasonal seafood omakase style, or to the chef’s liking, with a perfectly paired cocktail.

At the oak-topped pizza bar, patrons can saddle up to the wall-anchored swivel stools surrounding the custom built Italian wood-burning oven to enjoy a front-row seat to the pizzaiolo, turning out piping hot Neapolitan style pies and oven-roasted dishes.

Housemade baked provola pansotti with smoked mozzarella and wood-fired tomato sauce ($24).

The restaurant will open for lunch daily and brunch on Sundays later this fall.

Stern and Bow, 171 Schraalenburgh Road, Closter, 201-750-3350, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

