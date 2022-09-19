Brand-New Restaurant In Region To Hold Grand Opening: Here's What's On Menu

A brand-new restaurant in the region is preparing to celebrate its grand opening.

Sullivan County eatery Logan's Bar & Grille, located at 64 North Main Street in Liberty, is set to hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce announced.

The restaurant had its soft opening on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Logan's Bar & Grille's menu features classic bar fare, such as burgers, fries, onion rings, Buffalo wings, and heroes, along with dinner specials.

Some shareable dishes include jalapeño poppers, fried pickles, fried ravioli, and mozzarella sticks.

The eatery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, the Chamber of Commerce said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.