Brand-New Cake Shop Opens In Hudson Valley

A bakery chain has opened its first Westchester County location.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has opened its doors in Hartsdale and will host a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Nov. 4.

It is the first Nothing Bundt Cakes location in the county and the sixth in New York state.

The cake shop, located at 303 North Central Ave. in Hartsdale, will be run by twin sisters Florentina and Andreea Enica, according to an announcement from the company.

“As children, we would gather with family, and our grandmother welcomed us with freshly baked cake," Florentina said in a statement. "So, Bundt cakes to us mean traveling back to those moments of celebration, laughter, and priceless memories. We can’t wait to share the same with this amazing community."

The bakery will offer 40 different designs and 10 flavors of cakes, which will be baked in-house.

The business also announced that on Friday, Nov. 5, it will donate 20 percent of its sales to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store will offer free confetti "bundtlets" while supplies last.

The business will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

