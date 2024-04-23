Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

6-Year-Old Airlifted Following I-87 Crash

A 6-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital with severe lacerations following a crash on I-87 in the Hudson Valley.

Kathy Reakes
The collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, on I-87 in Orange County in the town of Newburgh.

According to Trooper Tara McCormick of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation at the scene determined that a 2022 Toyota Tundra was parked on the right shoulder when the driver, Connecticut resident Peter W. Nugent, age 42, of the town of Sharon in Litchfield County, reentered the roadway into the path of a 2011 Toyota Venza. 

The Venza overturned into the median, McCormick said. 

A 6-year-old passenger of the Toyota Venza was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for severe lacerations. 

 No other injuries were reported. 

 Nugent was issued a traffic ticket as a result of the crash.    

